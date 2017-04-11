Doma’s ‘garden city’ plan for the Brickworks

CANBERRA developer Doma Group has been selected as the preferred tender for the Canberra Brickworks development with a proposal for a “garden city” that, Minister for Urban Renewal Mick Gentleman says meets the requirements of 380 residential dwellings in a mix of stand-alone houses, terraces, and apartments designed to harmonise with the character of the site and existing Yarralumla streetscapes.

“The Brickworks played a very important role in the development of Canberra and the government is committed to ensuring that this new development preserves its heritage for future generations,” Gentleman said.

“The land sale process for the Brickworks has had extensive community input through a community panel engagement model that included access to the short-listed proponents and their proposals.

“The panel met with the short-listed proponents during the tender process, and the Government is keen for the panel to have further involvement with the successful tenderer as the development progresses.”

The Land Development Agency will now undertake contractual negotiations to agree principles for project delivery of Doma Group’s tender and ongoing community engagement before future statutory planning submissions.

