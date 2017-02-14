Dorin / Grumpy be my name

ONE of the biggest causes of grumpiness and frustration in our house would have to be kids taking control of the internet.



Just when you sit down and relax, nothing seems to work because every kid in the house is using the internet. And don’t get me started on the NBN!

I looked up the definition of grumpy: irritable, unhappy and moody, and it isn’t exclusive to old men.

When the order is given for the kids to clean up their mess of toys or clothes, or to switch off the ipads, look who turns into Master Cranky Pants and Miss Cranky Pants.



Most of the time kids are the cutest things in the world, but they can very easily bring out the Mr Grumpy Bum in me, but I think my daughter gets grumpier with me more than I do with her, but I have been variously labelled the Grouch Monster, Grumpzilla, Grumpy Bum, Crank-o-saurus, King Grouch and Crankpot.



I remember a few years ago visiting my daughter’s kindergarten open day. I was looking up at the artworks of the kids’ family members hanging from a string line in the classroom and the teacher pointed out my daughter’s work: all the drawn faces had smiles, except the one of me! It was a cute and brilliant piece of artwork, but from that day I accepted the fact that I got grumpy.

I remember seeing a terrific message on a T-shirt that read: “Yes, I am wearing my cranky pants today and don’t they make my butt look great!”

I think every member in my family owns a pair of cranky pants!

Paul Dorin is the “CityNews” cartoonist.

