Doszpot calls for public help to stop dog attacks

ACT Shadow Minister for Urban Services, Steve Doszpot is calling on the Canberra community to share their experiences or concerns with dangerous dogs.

Doszpot says: “Over the last two days there have been a number media reports that dangerous dogs were reported to the ACT Government, however no action was taken until a member of the public was seriously injured.”

“In light of these reports the Minister has raised the possibility of amending the legislation and tightening the restrictions on dangerous dogs.

“The Canberra Liberals support an examination of the effectiveness of the legislation but we are also concerned about how the current legislation is being enforced.

“We need the community’s help so the sorts of attacks we are hearing about don’t happen in the future.”

Hey says this issue is of serious concern to many Canberra residents and is urging the community to contact his office with any information or ideas that could help stop future dog attacks.

Contact Steve Doszpot’s office via doszpot@parliament.act.gov.au or 6205 0131

