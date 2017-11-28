Doszpot to be remembered in state service

Chief Minister Andrew Barr says the State Funeral Service will be held for Steve as a mark of respect and recognition of his great contribution to the people of the ACT, both as a member of the ACT Legislative Assembly and through many community and charitable organisations.

“On behalf of Steve’s wife Maureen, his children Adam and Amy and his grandchildren Issy, Noah, Kasia, Andrew and Harry – family, friends, colleagues and community members are respectfully invited to attend,” Mr Barr says.

“I hope all those who knew and respected Steve will join me in celebrating the life of this great Canberran.”

The service will be held at Saint Christopher’s Catholic Cathedral, Forrest, from 10am on Friday, December 1.

