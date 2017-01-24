Double demerits: Motorists targeted from tomorrow

MOTORISTS are being advised by ACT police to drive safely over the next few days and are warned of being “targeted” if they choose not to.

Double demerits will start tomorrow (January 25) for the Australia Day holiday period and will end midnight on Sunday, January 29.

Acting superintendent of traffic operations Ken Hedges says road safety is a priority for ACT Police and should be a priority for all road users as well.

“Speeding, fatigue and driver distractions are some of the main causes of road fatalities and serious collisions,” Hedges says.

“The ACT road toll currently stands at one and the members of ACT Policing don’t want to be the people who knock on your family’s front door to pass on heartbreaking news.

“We want people to have a great Australia Day holiday period, travel safely and arrive at your destination.

“If you are caught for speeding, failing to wear a seat belt or child restraint, using your mobile telephone or riding a motorcycle without a helmet, then expect double demerits points against your licence. All other traffic offences will receive an additional one demerit point.”

