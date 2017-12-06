ABC RADIO Canberra has announced a “refreshed” line-up for next year following news that Genevieve Jacobs is no longer required. Adam Shirley, who will replace Ms Jacob’s after 11 years on air, will present “Mornings” from January […]
Driver in hospital after Jindabyne prang
A 36-year-old, male, utility driver is in Canberra Hospital in a critical but stable condition following a two-vehicle crash on Kosciuszko Road, Jindabyne, yesterday afternoon (December 5).
NSW police say the collision was between a Mitsubishi Triton utility and a Mitsubishi truck. The male truck driver suffered minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.
Police established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident should to call 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.
No comments yet.