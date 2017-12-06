Driver in hospital after Jindabyne prang

A 36-year-old, male, utility driver is in Canberra Hospital in a critical but stable condition following a two-vehicle crash on Kosciuszko Road, Jindabyne, yesterday afternoon (December 5).

NSW police say the collision was between a Mitsubishi Triton utility and a Mitsubishi truck. The male truck driver suffered minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.

Police established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident should to call 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/

