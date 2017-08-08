Drivers to renew licences from home

ACT driving licences will be able to renewed online from next month.

Regulatory Services

Minister

Gordon Ramsay said

65,000 licences were renewed annually and until now all motorists had to visit a service centre to get their photograph re-taken.

“From September, most drivers who have had their photograph taken in the past five years can simply go online, click a few boxes on the digital form, pay the renewal fee and that’s all they need to do to renew,” the minister said.

“If you renew online, you will automatically be issued with a valid month-long temporary licence that you can download and keep driving straight away. You will receive your new physical card in the mail within three weeks.

“This will be particularly convenient for those drivers who leave renewing to the last minute with the valid temporary driver licence issued as soon as the payment is made. No longer will people need to wait until a service centre opens – you can renew right up to midnight on the day it’s due.”

There will be some circumstances in which motorists will not be eligible for online driver licence renewal such as for drivers who need an eye test or those with overdue parking fines, speeding fines or a licence suspension. Drivers upgrading from a learner to a P plate licence will also still need to attend a service centre.

