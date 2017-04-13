Drivers speed into big fines these holidays

WITH the Easter holidays and Anzac Day so close together, ACT police will be enforcing two double demerit periods over the nest two weekends.

The first double demerit period begun today (April 13) and will continue until midnight on Monday, April 17. The second period will start on April 21 until midnight on Tuesday, April 25.

Outside of the double demerit period drivers caught speeding face fines ranging from $203 and one demerit point, to $1,811 and six demerit points.

Speeding is the leading contributor to deaths and serious injuries on Canberra’s roads, that’s why ACT Police will be targeting speeding motorists this April as part of its joint multi-agency road safety strategy.

Last month, more than 370 drivers were caught speeding on Canberra roads.

Acting officer in charge traffic operations, station sergeant Marcus Boorman says road safety is a priority for ACT Policing and should be a priority for all road users.

“Police often hear excuses for speeding from motorists, there is simply no excuse, it’s better you arrive late than never. Kill your speed, not yourself,” he says.

