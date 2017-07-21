Drugs found in Canberra’s mail

During the operation, ACT detectives seized synthetic cannabis, cannabis, steroids, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine as well as a small amount of methamphetamine precursor, phenyl-2-propanone (P2P).

Acting station sergeant Steven Ladd from Criminal Investigations says: “Operation Vitreus was a successful operation, both locally and Australia-wide. In total, the Australia-wide operation saw over 1000 seizures made with 13 kilograms of cocaine, 22 kilograms of methamphetamine and over 9000 steroid tablets seized.

“Locally, ACT Policing seized 1.56 litres of steroids which is a significant amount when compared to the Australia-wide total. The ACT seizures of steroids equates to 21 percent of the Australia-wide total.

“ACT Policing also seized 1.062 kilograms of synthetic cannabis, 20 steroid tablets, 30 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of heroin and a quantity of cannabis.”

Investigations are ongoing in relation to a number of seizures but at this stage five people will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

