Drunk driver causes havoc in Spence

A MELBA man, 53, will face court after he collided into a car on Saturday night (July 15) while intoxicated and then fled the scene.

Police received multiple calls at about 6pm in relation to a vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic on Kuringa Drive, Spence. The vehicle collided with an oncoming car resulting in minor damage, and fled the scene.

The man was located at an address in Melba, where he failed to provide a roadside breath screen. The man was transported to City Police Station and underwent breath analysis, returning a result of 0.269. He was on a probationary licence at the time of the offence, which has a legal limit of 0.00.

The man’s licence was suspended on the spot and he will face court next month charged with high range drink driving, and using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Acting station sergeant Paul Hutcheson of Traffic Operations says police were amazed and thankful this incident did not result in serious injuries or worse.

