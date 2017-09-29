A dry winter brings a risky fire season

A DRIER than average winter and an increase in forest fuel could lead to a challenging bushfire season in the ACT, according to the Emergency Services Agency (ESA).

this Sunday

October 1

) in the ACT and the ESA says there will be an above-average bushfire risk this summer.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services Mick Gentleman says the drier than average winter has created potentially hazardous fire conditions for this summer.

“This increases the importance of being fully prepared before the bushfires start,” he says.

“Prescribed burning to prepare for the bushfire season has already been conducted at Kama Nature reserve, National Botanic Gardens surrounds, Uriarra Village and Uriarra Forest, Aranda, Kowen Forest, Jerrabomberra Grasslands, Mulangarri Grasslands, Sterling Park, Yarramundi Reach and Gungaderra Grasslands.”

Before the bushfire season, Mr Gentleman says it’s important for all Canberrans to:

Identify if they live or work in a Bushfire Prone Area and what that means;

Ensure they understand the Bushfire Danger Rating System; and

Prepare a Bushfire Survival Plan.

For more information on this year’s bushfire season, and how to prepare your property visit esa.act.gov.au/actfr/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

