Early morning robbery on Phillip street

A MAN was threatened with a knife and robbed will walking in Phillip, early this morning (September 25).

At about 12.15am, the man was walking along Callum Street, near the footbridge, when he was approached by two men who made demands for the victim’s belongings, which were denied until one of the men produced a knife.

Police say one the alleged assailants is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 180cm (5’11”) tall, aged in his late teens to early 20s, of slim build and wearing dark clothing and the other as being Caucasian in appearance, about 182cm (6’) tall, aged in his early 20s, of slim build and was also wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist police, to call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

