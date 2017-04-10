Early snow covers Thredbo

HOLIDAY makers visiting Thredbo have had to get out beanies and gloves following a fall of 10-15cm of snow. 

The temperature dipped to -3 degrees overnight, one of the coldest of the year so far, and combined with moderate winds the wind-chill factor is sitting well below zero.

Snowfalls are set to continue today and will clear up mid-week. 

 

