WHEN the Church of Christ Ainslie was burgled recently, its pastor Ken Perrin practised what he preaches and placed a message on the public noticeboard out the front saying: “Dear burglar, we forgive you”. It’s […]
Early snow covers Thredbo
HOLIDAY makers visiting Thredbo have had to get out beanies and gloves following a fall of 10-15cm of snow.
The temperature dipped to -3 degrees overnight, one of the coldest of the year so far, and combined with moderate winds the wind-chill factor is sitting well below zero.
Snowfalls are set to continue today and will clear up mid-week.
No comments yet.