Employers are encouraged to limit heat exposure for workers

WITH temperatures expected to remain in the thirties for the rest of the week, work safety commissioner Greg Jones, urges employers to be conscious of staff safety in the heat.

Jones says it was important for employers to be thinking of ways to limit heat exposure for workers and for workers to be mindful of their safety and that of their workmates.

“Staying safe this week and in summer months generally is particularly critical in trades or industry where workers are in the sun or in hot environments such as kitchens or laundries,” Jones says.

“Not only can the heat be unpleasant, but sustained heat exposure can also be dangerous. To stay safe workers should keep hydrated during the day and wear appropriate sun safety and protective clothing.

“Employers should consider putting in place a range of measures to support workers in the heat such as using shaded areas for work, ensuring workers are taking regular breaks and staying hydrated, reorganising work for cooler times of the day if possible and rotating jobs so workers spend less time on heavy or strenuous tasks.

“They should also educate their workers about the dangers of working in the sun, safe work procedures, recognising heat stress and steps to take if a worker is suffering from heat stress.”

Information at accesscanberra.act.gov.au

