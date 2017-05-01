A MAN has suffered facial injuries after he was assaulted in Mr Wolf nightclub on Alinga Street a month ago (April 1). CCTV footage has been released by ACT police showing three males walking together in […]
‘Empowering’ website launched by ACT Liberals
THE Canberra Liberals have today, May 1, launched a new website aimed at “empowering the community”, according to opposition leader Alistair Coe.Mr Coe says the new website will enhance communication and consultation options for Canberrans with the Canberra Liberals.
“This exciting new initiative will enable Canberrans to interact online about local issues that are important to them, and will allow the Canberra Liberals to consult even more broadly on issues to aid in positions and policy development ahead of the 2020 ACT Election,” he says.
“The website will provide another way for Canberrans, particularly those who are time poor, to interact with us and have their say about various issues in the ACT community.
“The new website will allow Canberrans to suggest issues that the Canberra Liberals should consult or follow up on, have their say on issues that the Canberra Liberals are already pursuing and allow people to raise concerns with the Canberra Liberals confidentially.”
View the website via haveyoursay.net.au
