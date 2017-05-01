‘Empowering’ website launched by ACT Liberals

THE Canberra Liberals have today, May 1, launched a new website aimed at “empowering the community”, according to opposition leader Alistair Coe.

“This exciting new initiative will enable Canberrans to interact online about local issues that are important to them, and will allow the Canberra Liberals to consult even more broadly on issues to aid in positions and policy development ahead of the 2020 ACT Election,” he says.

“The website will provide another way for Canberrans, particularly those who are time poor, to interact with us and have their say about various issues in the ACT community.

“The new website will allow Canberrans to suggest issues that the Canberra Liberals should consult or follow up on, have their say on issues that the Canberra Liberals are already pursuing and allow people to raise concerns with the Canberra Liberals confidentially.”

View the website via haveyoursay.net.au

