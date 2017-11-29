THE end is near for greyhound racing in Canberra, with a date set to ban the sport on April 30.

Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay says the laws ending greyhound racing in the ACT have passed through the Legislative Assembly.

“With the passage of this legislation today we have fulfilled our commitment to stop supporting this industry. Documented failures in NSW have horrified our community and the independent Durkin report found that the NSW and ACT greyhound industries could not be divorced,” he says.

“Transition support packages for people and greyhounds exiting the industry are currently being rolled out with the support of Woden Community Service, which has been engaged by the ACT government to provide case management services to each individual package holder.

“People will be able to apply for transition support packages until June 30, and the period for development of those packages has been extended until September 30.”

The two Bills passed today, the “Domestic Animals (Racing Greyhounds) Amendment Bill 2017” and the “Racing (Greyhounds) Amendment Bill 2017”, also give effect to a number of changes to requirements on those who breed, own or train racing greyhounds in the ACT.

Minister for Transport Canberra and City Services Meegan Fitzharris says these amendments give a better line of sight on the entire lifetime of greyhounds here in the ACT.

“For example, registering new litters within seven days will mean every young greyhound is accounted for, whether or not it is later registered as a racing dog,” she says.

Free counselling is also available via the Greyhound Transition Program at Woden Community Service on 6221 9539.

