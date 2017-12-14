Roof fire closes Erindale Shopping Centre

ERINDALE Shopping Centre has been evacuated after a fire started in the roof. 

ACT Fire & Rescue extinguished the fire quickly but heavy smoke has affected parts of the shopping precinct.

It’s believed the fire started in the northern end of the building, in the roof space, above a butchery.

The centre remains closed to the public.

