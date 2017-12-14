A CAR rammed through Casey Market Town on Sunday, December 10, before removing an ATM and stealing the cash. The car, a silver Toyota Landcruiser bearing ACT registration YIC87E, smashed through the doors at […]
Roof fire closes Erindale Shopping Centre
ERINDALE Shopping Centre has been evacuated after a fire started in the roof.
ACT Fire & Rescue extinguished the fire quickly but heavy smoke has affected parts of the shopping precinct.
It’s believed the fire started in the northern end of the building, in the roof space, above a butchery.
The centre remains closed to the public.
No comments yet.