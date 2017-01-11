Events Terrace now open at the National Arboretum

THE new Events Terrace at the National Arboretum in Canberra is now open as part of a series of seven connected gardens.

The completion of the Events Terrace is the first stage with six more gardens underway and five of them estimated to be finished by April this year.

When complete the space is to be a key area for functions, events and recreation. It will be able to host up to four formal or informal events at any given time.

Recently 156 new trees have been planted along five separate avenues in the new Gallery of Gardens, located behind the Village Centre.

Information via nationalarboretum.act.gov. au/living-collection/gallery- of-gardens

