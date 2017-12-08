Every move you make…

THERE will be an increased focus by police on drink and drug driving, as well as alcohol-fuelled, anti-social behaviour, during the holiday season.

ACT Chief Police Officer Justine Saunders said the Regional Targeting Team would be out in force this summer.

She said the team worked closely with staff and patrons at licensed premises to identify any problem areas or people. It targetted anti-social and violent behaviour that placed the safety and security of others at risk.

“It is also important individuals recognise the need to take personal responsibility for their own behaviour – know when you have had enough to drink, and when to end the night and head home,” she said.

“Drink responsibly, look after your friends and get home safely.

“The campaign will also focus on impaired driving, with police maintaining a highly visible presence on ACT roads throughout the summer. Alcohol and drug-impaired drivers pose one of the highest risk on ACT roads – by removing impaired drivers the potential for serious injury or fatal collisions is greatly reduced.”

