Explosive devices found near Wagga Wagga

POLICE found firearms and improvised explosive devices covered by leaves near Wagga Wagga yesterday (April 18) when probing around bushland at Nangus.

At about 1.15pm officers seized the items, and the Bomb Disposal Unit was called into the area to assist with investigations.

A crime scene has also been established while police make inquiries into the origins of the items.

The incident is not believed to be counter terrorism related.

Information to 1800 333000 or via https://nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

