Expo aims to clear NDIS confusion

CARERS ACT’s Creating Connections Expo aims to relieve any confusion by giving people with NDIS packages and without direct access to more than 40 local disability and mental health service providers in the same location at the same time.

“The aim of this free expo is to help people get answers to their questions straight from the source”, said Lisa Kelly, interim CEO of Carers ACT.

“If people need to organise a disability or mental health service for themselves or the person they care for, or want to talk to someone about the needs and gaps in their service provision, then this will be the ideal place. The people they need to talk to will be there.

“There are a lot of people who are frustrated because they can’t find anyone to provide the supports that have been allocated in their NDIS plans. Some are simply looking for new and creative ways to help meet their goals”, Ms Kelly said.

Vern Warne, a carer who has been supporting her daughter for 20 years, agrees that more needs to be done to help people with their NDIS choices.

“It’s great to have a choice about our disability and mental health services, but sometimes it’s really hard to get the services you want,” said Vern.

“I know a lot of people, including myself, who are frustrated with spending time on the phone or online to organise a support service and not getting anywhere.

“I’m really looking forward to this expo. It’ll be great to talk to someone face to face instead of being passed around on the phone and it’ll be so handy to sort out a number of things all at the same time”, she said.

Ms Kelly said the expo will focus on what matters: information and solutions.

“Don’t expect any jumping castles and food vans, but do expect some straight, simple answers and hopefully, solutions to your problems,” she said.

Among the service providers will be NDIA, self-care services, occupational therapy and equipment services, counselling services, assisted living organisations, and group activity providers.

The free expo, 10am-2pm, Saturday, April 29, Carers ACT, 80 Beaurepaire Crescent, Holt. More information at carersact.org.au or call 6296 9987.

