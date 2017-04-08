Extradited teens face court in NSW on murder charges

TWO teenagers will appear in court tomorrow (April 9) after they were extradited to NSW from the ACT in relation to a fatal stabbing.

The two youths, aged 15 and 16, were arrested as part of the investigation into the stabbing murder of a 29-year-old service station employee in Queanbeyan on Thursday night (6 April 2017).

Officers from the Joint Counter Terrorism Task Force (JCTT), assisted by the Homicide Squad and Monaro Local Area Command, are investigating the incident as well as other incidents that occurred in Queanbeyan that night.

The teenagers were arrested on the Monaro Highway, ACT, yesterday and taken to the ACT Watch House.

They appeared at a children’s court this morning (April 8) where JCTT and homicide detectives successfully applied for their extradition to NSW.

The teenagers were taken to Queanbeyan Police Station and have been formally charged with murder, robbery, wounding with intent, aggravated enter dwelling with intent and aggravated take and drive conveyance.

The older boy was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The teens are expected to appear at a children’s court in NSW tomorrow.

The JCTT comprises officers from the NSW Police Force, Australian Federal Police, ASIO and the NSW Crime Commission.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

