“Fast moving” fire at Sutton currently no threat to the ACT

THE NSW Rural Fire Service is currently working to extinguish a “fast moving” bush and grass fire at Sutton but according to the ESA there is still no threat to the ACT from the fire.

The fire is currently burning in an easterly distraction away from the ACT.

A change in wind direction is forecast to occur early tonight which will likely result in smoke being blown back over the northern suburbs and surrounds.

The ESA advises the community to go to the NSWRFS website for updates on the fire at Sutton.

If there is any threat to the ACT from this fire or any other fire that may start appropriate alerts and or warnings will be issued immediately.



