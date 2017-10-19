Fatal motorcycle crash near Queanbeyan

A MAN has died while riding his motorcycle east of Queanbeyan on Wednesday afternoon (October 18).

Emergency services were called to Oallen Ford Road, Oallen, about 97km south-east of Goulburn, at 3.30pm yesterday, after reports saying a 70-year-old man had veered off the road down an embankment.

The man’s friend contacted police and a passerby administered first aid until emergency services arrived.

Officers established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstance surrounding the incident.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/

