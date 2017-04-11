‘Fatal’ mushrooms found in Canberra

“EXTREMELY poisonous” Death Cap mushrooms have been found in the state according to ACT chief health officer, Dr Paul Kelly, who warns the public not to pick or eat any wild mushrooms.

“Death Cap mushrooms are extremely poisonous and can be easily confused with other wild mushrooms”, Dr Kelly says.

“With the recent wet weather, Death Cap mushrooms have been found in several locations across Canberra. They grow mainly near established oak trees in mild, moist weather.

“All parts of the Death Cap mushrooms are poisonous and eating even part of a mushroom could be fatal. It is also important to note that cooking the Death Cap mushroom does not make it safe to eat.

”Anyone who suspects they may have eaten a Death Cap mushroom should seek urgent medical attention at a hospital emergency department.

“The sooner treatment begins, the better the patient’s chances of survival.”

Since 2002, there have been four fatalities associated with Death Cap mushrooms in the ACT. During this time, there have also been a number of poisonings associated with Death Cap mushrooms.

The community is reminded to remain vigilant and tell friends and family who are visiting or new to Canberra not to pick or eat any wild mushrooms. For safety, purchase all mushrooms from a reputable supplier.

Further information via health.act.gov.au/ datapublications/fact-sheets/ environmental-health

