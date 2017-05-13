Federal Highway smash, four in Canberra Hospital

TWO men, a woman and a child have been taken to Canberra Hospital following a single-car crash south of Goulburn this morning.

Of the four, the woman, who sustained head injuries, is the most seriously hurt.

At about 5am (Saturday, May 13) emergency services were called to the southbound lanes of the Federal Highway near the intersection of Wollogorang Road.

The Hume Local Area Command duty officer, chief inspector Brendan Bernie said weather conditions had been extremely foggy in the area.

“While inquiries into this morning’s crash are still in the early stages, I am urging everyone to drive to the prevailing road and weather conditions and slow down,” he said.

Officers from the NSW Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit are continuing their inquiries into the events leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident should call 1800 333 000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com. au

