Festival films awarded Red Poppy Trophies

THE 2017 Veterans Film Festival wound up tonight (Sunday, October 22) with the presentation of its Red Poppy Awards.

Director of the festival Tom Papas told “CityNews” that for this, he and his committee had considered 275 Australian, international, competitive and non-competitive films before selecting those to be screened at the augmented festival, now in its third year.

At the awards ceremony, held at the Australian Defence Force Academy, the following films were singled out:

The Red Poppy Award for Best Indie Feature Film went to “And We Were Young,” a 75-minute animated film from the US by Montana animator Andy Smetanka.

The other Red Poppy Awards went to: “She Will Be Loved” for Best International Short Film; “Miro” for Best Music; “All the Winters I Haven’t Seen” for Best Animation, Constance Brenneman as Best Female Actor for her part in “She Will Be Loved”; Mark Coles Smith as Best Male Actor went to for his role in “Miro”; Miles Gibson as Young Filmmaker for “Homeward Bound.”

