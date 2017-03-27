Festival of walking just for fun

MEMBERS of walking clubs from the Netherlands and Russia will be visiting the ACT, as well as individual walkers from Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, NZ, Norway and the US, for the 26th Canberra Walking Festival on the weekend of April 1-2.

The festival is part of an international series of walks around the world and is run entirely by volunteers.

Walkers select their preferred distance(s), with options available from 5km to 44km. Participants walk at their own pace, following a signed route with checkpoints and drink stations located along the way. The event is not a race and running is not permitted.

“Walkers who are registered for the longer distances will walk through several nature park areas and all walkers will walk through the grounds of the Australian War Memorial and the memorials on Anzac Parade. The walks aim to showcase the best of Canberra, with plenty of variety over the weekend. On Sunday walkers will circumnavigate Lake Burley Griffin.”

The meeting and finishing location for all festival activities is Charles Sturt University, Blackall Street, Barton.

Online registrations have closed but walkers can enter on the day. Entries are $25 a day and $10 for accompanied children under 12.

More details at aussiewalk.com.au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

