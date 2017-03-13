THERE will be long-term lane closures on Flemington Road, Mitchell, from Friday (March 17) as part of the light rail construction. There will also be changes to the Gungahlin Town Centre in April. “As construction […]
Film archive salutes bridge birthday
NEXT week’s 85th anniversary of the opening of the Sydney Harbour Bridge is being marked with an online exhibition organised by the National Film and Sound Archive.
The online exhibition features archival footage of its eight-year construction and controversial opening on March 19, 1932.
Highlights included in the exhibition and collection include:
• 1930s songs about the bridge.
• A recording of the Queen Mother calling it “One of the wonders of our time”.
• A 1984 tourism promo starring former bridge rigger Paul Hogan.
• Opening of BridgeClimb, 1998.
• Greg Norman carrying the Olympic torch, 2000.
• Behind-the-scenes photos of the post-apocalyptic bridge from Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdrome.
The online exhibition is available at nfsa.gov.au/
