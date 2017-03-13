Film archive salutes bridge birthday

NEXT week’s 85th anniversary of the opening of the Sydney Harbour Bridge is being marked with an online exhibition organised by the National Film and Sound Archive.

The online exhibition features archival footage of its eight-year construction and controversial opening on March 19, 1932.

Highlights included in the exhibition and collection include:

• Footage of the construction and opening of the Harbour Bridge – including Maj. Francis de Groot slashing the ribbon with his sword, ahead of the official opening by Premier Jack Lang.

• 1930s songs about the bridge.

• A recording of the Queen Mother calling it “One of the wonders of our time”.

• A 1984 tourism promo starring former bridge rigger Paul Hogan.

• Opening of BridgeClimb, 1998.

• Greg Norman carrying the Olympic torch, 2000.

• Behind-the-scenes photos of the post-apocalyptic bridge from Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdrome.

The online exhibition is available at nfsa.gov.au/ collection/online-exhibition/ sydney-harbour-bridge

