Fire ban for Friday as Canberra heats back up

ACT Emergency Services Agency commissioner Dominic Lane has declared a Total Fire Ban from 12am Friday, February 17 to 11.59pm that night.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting hot conditions, with strong winds potentially gusting to 60kmh. It is predicted to reach 35 degrees.



The Forecast Fire Danger Rating (FDR) for tomorrow is predicted to be severe.



ACT ESA warns that:

If a fire starts at the forecast fire danger level of severe it may be uncontrollable and move quickly.

Flames may be higher than roof tops.



Expect embers to be blown around.

Spot fires may occur up to 4km ahead of the main fire.



There is a chance people in the path of a fire may be injured or die.

Some homes and businesses may be destroyed.



Leaving early is the safest option for your survival.



Well prepared and actively defended houses can offer safety during a fire.

Information via esa.act.gov.au or by calling Access Canberra on 13 22 81.

The following nature reserves and roads will be closed for the duration of the Total Fire Ban:

Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, selected roads within Namadgi National Park including Apollo Road, Orroral Road, Old Mill Road, Warks Road, Mount Franklin Road and the Corin Dam Road, Googong Foreshores, Kowen Forest, Lower Molonglo River Corridor, Molonglo Gorge Nature Reserve, Mulligans Flat Woodlands Sanctuary and the Centenary Trail between Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve and Hall.

The Boboyan Road and Brindabella Road remain open to through traffic.

The Tidbinbilla and Namadgi Visitors Centres will remain open.

Swimming areas at the Cotter and along the Murrumbidgee River such as Kambah Pool, Pine Island Point Hut and Uriarra Crossing will remain open.

Electric BBQs in Parks and Reserves including the National Arboretum Canberra and in Canberra’s urban parks will be available, however all gas barbeques will be turned off.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

