Fire under control despite high danger levels

A SMALL grass fire burning at Oakey Hill Nature Reserve is said to be under control by ACT Fire & Rescue despite a high danger rating in the area.

Four units are currently attending to the fire which is approximately .7 of a hectare located off Heysen Street in Lyons.

The Bushfire Alert and Warning Level for this fire has been set at “advice”.

ACT Fire & Rescue says fires burning in “high” conditions can be controlled.

Update:

The fire has been extinguished.

ACTRFS crews will patrol the scene tonight to ensure there are no flare ups.

