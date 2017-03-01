A SMALL grass fire burning at Oakey Hill Nature Reserve is said to be under control by ACT Fire & Rescue despite a high danger rating in the area. Four units are currently attending to the […]
Fire under control despite high danger levels
A SMALL grass fire burning at Oakey Hill Nature Reserve is said to be under control by ACT Fire & Rescue despite a high danger rating in the area.
Four units are currently attending to the fire which is approximately .7 of a hectare located off Heysen Street in Lyons.
The Bushfire Alert and Warning Level for this fire has been set at “advice”.
ACT Fire & Rescue says fires burning in “high” conditions can be controlled.
Update:
The fire has been extinguished.
ACTRFS crews will patrol the scene tonight to ensure there are no flare ups.
