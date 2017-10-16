Fire at historic Gorman House

FIREFIGHTERS extinguished a fire at Gorman House in Braddon early this morning.

ACT Fire & Rescue was alerted to the incident on Ainslie Avenue just after 4.30am and responded with multiple fire crews preventing any major damage to the historic building.

The cause will be investigated.

