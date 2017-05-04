Update: Fire at risk of spreading to house

FIREFIGHTERS have been called to a backyard shed fire in Wright where they are attempting to extinguish a fire before it spreads to a nearby house.



The fire is currently contained to a shed at a property in Ulysses Circuit.

Update: 1.40pm

The fire has been extinguished.

The cause is not known but will be investigated.

