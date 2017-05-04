EMERGENCY services are responding to a single car crash, north-east of Bateman’s Bay on the NSW Far South Coast. At about 2.50pm today (4 May), a car was travelling east along the Kings Highway at […]
Update: Fire at risk of spreading to house
FIREFIGHTERS have been called to a backyard shed fire in Wright where they are attempting to extinguish a fire before it spreads to a nearby house.
The fire is currently contained to a shed at a property in Ulysses Circuit.
Update: 1.40pm
The fire has been extinguished.
The cause is not known but will be investigated.
