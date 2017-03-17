Ngunnawal fire: Several emergency calls made

ACT Fire & Rescue is responding to reports of a house fire on Minnta Place in Ngunnawal after several Emergency Triple Zero (000) calls were made.

The calls started at 4.42pm.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire which has taken over the three bedroom house.

Update: 5.20pm

ACT Fire & Rescue have reported that no one was home at the time of the fire.

There is no threat to surrounding properties.

Update to follow.

