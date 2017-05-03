Firefighters force entry to tackle flames

FIREFIGHTERS have forced themselves into an apartment in Braddon today (May 3) following reports that the building was on fire.

ACT Fire & Rescue were alerted to the incident on Fawkner Street at 11.23am and found the apartment well-alight and heavily smoke-logged.

The flames were quickly extinguished and damage has been contained to the apartment.

Residents of the apartment block were evacuated and atmospheric monitoring will be conducted to determine when it is safe to allow them to return.





