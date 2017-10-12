Firefighters race to a Pialligo building fire

FIREFIGHTERS are working to extinguish a building fire in Pialligo.

ACT Fire & Rescue was alerted to the incident on Kallaroo Road at 4.24pm.

A large amount of smoke is visible in the area.

Update to follow.

 

