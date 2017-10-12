A LOCAL painter pleaded guilty in the ACT Industrial Magistrates Court today (October 12) following an asbestos safety issue, which occurred in 2016. The painter, Mr Paul Papas, was convicted after a high pressure washer was used […]
Firefighters race to a Pialligo building fire
FIREFIGHTERS are working to extinguish a building fire in Pialligo.
ACT Fire & Rescue was alerted to the incident on Kallaroo Road at 4.24pm.
A large amount of smoke is visible in the area.
Update to follow.
