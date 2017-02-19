Firies battle garage fire in Kaleen

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a fire in a suburban garage in Kaleen this afternoon.

ACT Fire & Rescue was alerted to the incident in Cataract Street just before 1pm and had three trucks on site.

The Colourbond double garage was well alight, but detached from the house at the property and fire crews were able to prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

The garage and contents, which included a motorbike, have been destroyed and initial damage is estimated to be valued at $30,000.

The cause of the fire has been determined as accidental.

