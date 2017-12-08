ACCESS Canberra is offering new vehicle number plates that which feature a rainbow strip along the bottom, saying it is a way for people to show their continued support of equality in Australia. They will […]
Flaming dishwasher causes a scare
A MALFUNCTIONING dishwasher at a house in Holt brought out the fire brigade in force this afternoon (December 8).
Fire & Rescue crews on the scene found the dishwasher was well alight and quickly extinguished the fire. There were no injuries.
Three pumpers, one HAZMAT appliance, one breathing apparatus appliance and a commander were on the spot.
The fire was contained to the kitchen, however there was considerable smoke damage throughout the house.
