Flaming dishwasher causes a scare

A MALFUNCTIONING dishwasher at a house in Holt brought out the fire brigade in force this afternoon (December 8).

Fire & Rescue crews on the scene found the dishwasher was well alight and quickly extinguished the fire. There were no injuries.

Three pumpers, one HAZMAT appliance, one breathing apparatus appliance and a commander were on the spot.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, however there was considerable smoke damage throughout the house. 

