Floriade expands into Braddon

The Village Festival was described by its general manager Ariel Valent at the media launch today as “an alternative utopian environment where experimentation is the norm”. He predicted that Haig Park would be dotted with the “weird and the wonderful” – caravans and colourful tents in which there will be dancers, workshops and games.

“The Village Festival is not a travelling circus”, he said, but rather “a gift from the Canberra community to the Canberra community”, meaning that the technical crew, most of the performers and the food would be made in Canberra.

For his part, Mr Barr said he hoped the event would show the way in which Floriade could grow into other areas of the CBD in the future.

The program for Floriade Fringe is being co-curated by locals Chenoeh Miller and Gavin Findlay, who have assembled a team of performers, including Alison Plevey of Australian Dance Party, Nomad the Magician and Anya Anastasia, who were on hand to the give the media a glimpse of what was to come.

Snuff Puppets, which has its roots in Canberra, will bring their “Snuff Skool” to the event and give lucky Canberrans a chance to learn the art of performing with giant street puppets. The Village will contribute its performative food stage, The World Kitchen, while Dr Graham Walker’s “Science Showoffs” will encourage active participation. The Village strangest Sideshow Alley, WonderWorld, will be in town as well as creative workshops, “So You Think You Can” interpretive dance and 10-minute dance parties.

The highlight of today’s launch was probably a magical card trick performed by Nomad the Magician, whose hapless assistant turned out to be the Chief Minister himself.

The inaugural Floriade Fringe, Haig Park, Braddon 5pm-11pm, Thursday, October 19, 5pm-1am, Friday, October 20 and 1pm–1am, Saturday, October 21. Entry by donation (all donations go to the artists and performers) + some ticketed shows.

