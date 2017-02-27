Folk Festival wins Silver

CANBERRA’S National Folk Festival has been named Silver Winner in the Festivals and Events category at the weekend’s Australian Tourism Awards Ceremony at the Darwin Convention Centre.



The festival, as well as scoring three national awards, has also picked up a number of sustainability awards and the Best Festival and Event Award in the ACT for the past four years and an Australian Event Award in 2016.

Festival director Pam Merrigan said: “That the National Folk Festival has been awarded as one of Australia’s top three festivals and events for three consecutive years is testament not only to its artistic program that attracts people to the event from all over Australia and overseas but for its record of sustainability and the strong focus placed on the overall experience provided for attendees at all levels of engagement.”

Since assuming the role of director in 2013, Merrigan has been exploring and extending the boundaries of folk in contemporary music culture to produce an artistic program designed to inspire, enliven and entertain.

She said the festival injects 6-8 million dollars into the ACT economy over the five-day event held annually at Easter, which is a credit to its small staff and the 1200 volunteers who work on the event.

Now it’s back to work in the ACT, with the 2017 event featuring over 200 acts, including over 25 international acts alongside the cream of Australian talent.

The National Folk Festival, at Exhibition Park, April 13-17, all details at folkfestival.org.au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

