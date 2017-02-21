Footage released of Ngunnawal burglary

CCTV footage has been released of a man and a woman during the burglary of the Spar Express Supermarket in Ngunnawal on Friday, February 3.



The footage shows a maroon-coloured car stop outside the Spar Express Supermarket on Jabanungga Avenue at about 4.40am.

A man exited the car and used a sledge hammer to break through the glass front entrance of the supermarket which he then entered and took a sum of cash.

During the incident a women also exits the car for a short time but returns to the car.

The man and women then fled the area in the car.

Investigations are ongoing and police are seeking information from any member of the public who can assist in identifying the offenders.

The man is described being about 180cm tall, with a dark complexion, dark hair and a thin build. He was wearing a high visibility top, shorts and his face was covered.

The woman is described having dark hair and wearing light pants, a light top and black, flat shoes.

The vehicle is described as a maroon-coloured sedan bearing a partial registration of YGH83 or similar.

Information to 1800 333000, or the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6066816.

