Footage shows car ram into Casey Market Town

The car, a silver Toyota Landcruiser bearing ACT registration YIC87E, smashed through the doors at about 5.00am. Then, a number of offenders exited the car and stole an ATM.

Police have recovered the Toyota Landcruiser, which was burnt-out and the ATM, which was damaged with cash stolen.

Police are also aware of the Toyota Landcruiser running a red light in Civic on the evening of Saturday, December 9.

Police are calling for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the Toyota Landcruiser or information in relation to this incident to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

