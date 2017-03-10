Former Canberra cafe owner faces court

THE former owner of Cafe on Benjamin, located at the Westfield Belconnen Shopping Centre, is facing court for an alleged breach of record-keeping and pay slip laws.

The Fair Work Ombudsman has commenced legal action in the Federal Circuit Court against Global Trading and Investment Group Pty Ltd and its former director, Dr Nathem Al-Naser, who in the past owned and operated Café on Benjamin.

It is alleged that when Fair Work inspectors attempted to audit Café on Benjamin, the limited availability of time-and-wages records prevented them from completing a full assessment of whether four young employees, aged between 18 and 24 during the relevant contravention period, had been paid correctly.

Inspectors allegedly found that Al-Naser and his company had also neglected workplace laws by failing to issue three employees with pay slips. One employee was irregularly provided pay slips that failed to have sufficient details.

The company back-paid four junior café workers a total of $19,469 following intervention from the Fair Work Ombudsman.

Dr Al-Naser faces maximum penalties of up to $5100 per breach over three alleged contraventions of the Fair Work Act, while Global Trading and Investment Group Pty Ltd faces penalties of up to $25,500 per contravention.

In addition to the penalties, the Fair Work Ombudsman is seeking a Court Order requiring Al-Naser to register with the Fair Work Ombudsman’s “My Account portal” and complete all education courses for employers.

Information at fairwork.gov.au or on 13 13 94.



