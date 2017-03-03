Free public transport for footy fans

FREE public transport will be running again this football season from all main bus stations to the Raiders and Brumbies home games at GIO Stadium.

Director, Public Transport Operations, Ian McGlinn says free transport to the games are from Gungahlin, Belconnen, City, Woden and Tuggeranong Bus Stations.

“Return services depart GIO Stadium approximately 20 minutes after each game,” McGlinn says.

“For those looking for more active travel, Park and Ride locations are situated at each major bus station. Permits are required at some locations so check before you travel.

“Transport Canberra’s Blue Rapid is also a great option to get you to and from the games. Just get off on Haydon Drive and walk up to the gates. Regular fares apply.”

Information about transport at transport.act.gov.au and game day information via giostadiumcanberra.com.au

