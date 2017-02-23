Fyshwick KFC target of aggravated robbery

TWO men on Tuesday, February 21, were allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery at the KFC in Fyshwick.

At about 9pm two males entered the store, jumped the counter and stole a sum of cash after threatening staff.

The men were last seen crossing Canberra Avenue on foot, towards Narrabundah.

The first male is about 6’1 tall and was wearing a balaclava and dark clothing. The second male was wearing a balaclava, a blue and white checkered shirt and black pants.

Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6073950.

