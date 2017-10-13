Gallagher’s Riesling rises to the Challenge

THE Canberra District’s Gallagher Wines has won the best-wine award of the Canberra International Riesling Challenge with its 2017 Gallagher Riesling.

The wine was also named Best Dry Riesling, Best in Australia and Best Riesling from the Canberra District.

Rieslings from seven countries – Australia, NZ, US, Germany, France, Hungary and the Czech Republic – were judged at this year’s Challenge which was held at Albert Hall this week.



Under the guidance of chairman of judges John Belsham, seven judges from Australia, the US and Germany and three associate judges, have tasted more than 500 wines over the last four days to find the best wines across a number of styles. The 2017 Challenge had a total of 519 entries. Judging resulted in 57 gold medals, 100 silver and 201 bronze being awarded.



Will Gilbert, winemaker at Gilbert Family Wines in Mudgee, NSW, was awarded the Shaw Vineyard Estate Encouragement Award for up and coming Riesling winemakers.



TROPHIES & AWARDS



Best Wine of the 2017 Challenge

Canberra International Riesling Challenge Trophy

Gallagher Wines – 2017 Gallagher Riesling (Class 1, Dry, Canberra District, Australia)

Best Dry Riesling

Jim Murphy AM Perpetual Trophy

Gallagher Wines – 2017 Gallagher Riesling (Class 1, Dry, Canberra District, Australia)

Best Semi-Dry Riesling

d’Arenberg – 2017 d’Arenberg The Dry Dam Riesling (Class 2, Semi-Dry, McLaren Vale, Australia)

Best Sweet Riesling

Australia Post Trophy

Villa Maria Estate – 2015 Villa Maria Reserve Marlborough Noble Riesling Botrytis Selection

(Class 6, Sweet, Marlborough, NZ)

Best Museum Class

ActewAGL Trophy

Wolf Blass Wines – 2009 Wolf Blass White Label Riesling (Class 7, Dry, Eden Valley, Australia)

Best in Australia

ACT Government and Hotel Realm Canberra Trophy

Gallagher Wines – 2017 Gallagher Riesling (Class 1, Dry, Canberra District, Australia)

Best Riesling from New Zealand

NZ High Commission Perpetual Trophy

Australia Post Trophy

Villa Maria Estate – 2015 Villa Maria Reserve Marlborough Noble Riesling Botrytis Selection

(Class 6, Sweet, Marlborough, NZ)

Best European Riesling

German Ambassador’s Perpetual Trophy

Kloster Eberbach – 2015 Hochheimer Dombdechaney Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese

(Class 15, Sweet, Rheingau, Germany)

Best American Riesling

US Embassy Perpetual Trophy

Chateau Ste. Michelle – 2016 Chateau Ste. Michelle Dry Riesling (Class 10, Dry, Columbia Valley, US)

Best from the Canberra District

ACT Chief Minister’s Trophy

Gallagher Wines – 2017 Gallagher Riesling (Class 1, Dry, Canberra District, Australia)

Best Riesling from Tasmania

Tamar Valley Wine Route Trophy

Bream Creek Vineyard – 2016 Bream Creek Riesling (Class 5, Semi-Dry, Tasmania, Australia)

Encouragement Award for Up and Coming Australian Riesling Winemakers

Shaw Vineyard Estate

Will Gilbert, Gilbert Family Wines

