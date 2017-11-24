Gambling Commission takes action against local club

DISCIPLINARY action has been taken against the licensee the Raiders Belconnen club, after finding that it did not record signs that a patron had a gambling problem.

CEO of the Gambling and Racing Commission David Snowden

is

reminding venues to ensure staff are trained to identify signs of a gambling problem and to appropriately deal with problem gambling.

The Canberra Raiders Sports Club Ltd has a right to appeal the Commission’s decision to the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal or the Supreme Court.

The Commission will make no further statements regarding the disciplinary action at this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

