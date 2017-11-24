DISCIPLINARY action has been taken against the licensee the Raiders Belconnen club, after finding that it did not record signs that a patron had a gambling problem. CEO of the Gambling and Racing Commission David […]
Gambling Commission takes action against local club
DISCIPLINARY action has been taken against the licensee the Raiders Belconnen club, after finding that it did not record signs that a patron had a gambling problem.CEO of the Gambling and Racing Commission David Snowden is reminding venues to ensure staff are trained to identify signs of a gambling problem and to appropriately deal with problem gambling.
The Canberra Raiders Sports Club Ltd has a right to appeal the Commission’s decision to the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal or the Supreme Court.
The Commission will make no further statements regarding the disciplinary action at this time.
No comments yet.