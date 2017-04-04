Gathering in memory of champion rider

A GATHERING in remembrance of one of the world’s best endurance racers, Mike Hall, will take place at Nara Park on Friday, April 7.

The thirty-five-year-old British cyclist was killed when hit by a car on the Monaro Highway last week during t

he Indian Pacific Wheel Race, a 5500-kilometre solo, unsupported bikepacking race from Fremantle to Sydney.

Everyone is welcome to the gathering which begins at 6.10am at Lake Burley Griffin.

The gathering will be an opportunity for Canberrans affected by this tragedy to come together and remember Mike Hall, and support each other.

Hall is a cyclist and race organiser who specialises in self-supported, ultra-distance races. In 2012, he won the inaugural World Cycle Race. In 2013 and 2016, he won the Tour Divide ultra-endurance mountain bike race across the Rocky Mountains in Canada and the US. In 2014, he won the inaugural Trans Am Bike Race, a road-based event from the Pacific coast to the Atlantic coast in the US. Since 2013, he has been the principal organiser of the Transcontinental Race, an event similar to the TransAm Bicycle Race, but that traverses Europe.

Friday’s remembrance at Nara Park is organised by the Cycling Promotion Fund, Pedal Power ACT, the Amy Gillett Foundation and Cycling ACT, after discussions with the British High Commission, the Federal Police and others affected by the tragedy.

Nara Park, Flynn Drive, Yarralumla (behind the Hyatt Hotel). Friday 7. Arrive well before 6.22am, when a moment of silence will be observed.

