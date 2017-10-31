SHADOW Minister for Gaming and Racing Mark Parton is challenging the Labor-Greens government to stop with its vindictive attitude toward Clubs ACT and actively engage with all clubs and representative bodies. Mr Parton says the government […]
Gentleman pushes for permit-free boat use
“Our lakes are becoming increasingly popular for recreational activity, and we want to encourage Canberrans to use these beautiful lakes whilst also supporting safe recreational use of our waterways, including Lake Ginninderra, Lake Tuggeranong, Molonglo Reach and Kingston Harbour,” he says.
The proposed new rules include:
- allowing electric powered boats to operate without a permit if they travel at less than 10 knots
- introducing new drug and alcohol laws consistent with road transport legislation and enforceable by the ACT Water Police
- modernising rules relating to navigation, signals, lighting, towing and loading for boats
- introducing cross-jurisdictional arrangements for users of Lake Burley Griffin, Kingston Harbour and Molonglo Reach which currently crossover between the ACT Government and the National Capital Authority, who regulates Lake Burley Griffin.
“A more streamlined licensing and approval regime will reduce red tape for the increasing number of people wanting to enjoy our lakes,” Mr Gentleman says.
“By introducing mutual recognition of approvals required for users of Lake Burley Griffin, Kingston Harbour and the Molonglo Reach, there will no longer be a requirement to obtain approval from both the ACT and Commonwealth Governments, instead users will only need one permit.
“The amended Act will also introduce fines of up to $7500 and/or up to one year in prison for individuals committing offences which pose a risk to public safety such as drug and alcohol offences on our lakes.”
