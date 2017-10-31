Gentleman pushes for permit-free boat use

LEGISLATION introduced into the ACT Legislative Assembly

today (October 31)

will cut red tape and encourage more people to use Canberra’s lakes, says Minister for Planning and Land Management Mick Gentleman.

“Our lakes are becoming increasingly popular for recreational activity, and we want to encourage Canberrans to use these beautiful lakes whilst also supporting safe recreational use of our waterways, including Lake Ginninderra, Lake Tuggeranong, Molonglo Reach and Kingston Harbour,” he says.

The proposed new rules include:

allowing electric powered boats to operate without a permit if they travel at less than 10 knots

introducing new drug and alcohol laws consistent with road transport legislation and enforceable by the ACT Water Police

modernising rules relating to navigation, signals, lighting, towing and loading for boats

introducing cross-jurisdictional arrangements for users of Lake Burley Griffin, Kingston Harbour and Molonglo Reach which currently crossover between the ACT Government and the National Capital Authority, who regulates Lake Burley Griffin.

“A more streamlined licensing and approval regime will reduce red tape for the increasing number of people wanting to enjoy our lakes,” Mr Gentleman says.

“By introducing mutual recognition of approvals required for users of Lake Burley Griffin, Kingston Harbour and the Molonglo Reach, there will no longer be a requirement to obtain approval from both the ACT and Commonwealth Governments, instead users will only need one permit.

“The amended Act will also introduce fines of up to $7500 and/or up to one year in prison for individuals committing offences which pose a risk to public safety such as drug and alcohol offences on our lakes.”

