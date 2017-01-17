Geoff runs rings around doughnuts

HIS signature, filled doughnuts are a hit on social media and have been regularly selling out early at markets around town since March, but the founder of Bombolini, Geoff Whittall, is keeping it humble.

“I wanted to start a business, focusing on one thing and do it really well,” says the former chef.

“My focus became creating the perfect bombolini, an Italian-style fried doughnut, and I just wanted to make the best doughnuts I could.

“One of my favourite things is breadmaking, so I was always interested in dough. I did a lot of research and trial and error to work out how to make the dough amazing in itself – the secret is to make it a day or so in advance and leave it to prove longer to allow for depth and a sourdough-like flavour to develop.”

With flavours such as blueberry and violet, vanilla and wildberry, white chocolate and cherry, and salted caramel popcorn, Geoff says he aims to provide new flavours weekly and is constantly dreaming them up.

“I’m always in cookbooks and playing with new combinations, and I keep a database in my head of possibilities,” he says.

“I get inspired by the seasons, what’s available at the markets.”

Geoff, 31, is from Morecombe in the UK and moved to Canberra in 2014 with his Australian girlfriend, who he met while working in Edinburgh.

He started Bombolini in March and says that while the months since have been crazy, he’s found his confidence and has built up a reputation.

“I was wondering how many we’d sell on our first market,” he says.

“I brought along 250 and they were gone by 9am. At one stage I was bringing more than 1000 to the farmers’ market, and it was up and down, but now I’m set at around 500 and I know they’ll sell.”

Geoff sells the doughnuts for $5 apiece at the Farmers & Foodies market, the Capital Region and Southside Farmers’ Markets, and in recent months he has expanded to cover the Southern Highlands markets in Bundanoon, Berrima, Bowral and Mossvale.

“I love it, I love doing this for myself and knowing it’s an opportunity to do something really good and have a positive influence,” he says.

“I’ve taken on a new business partner, ex-teacher and foodie Will Cowie, who takes the doughnuts to the regional markets.

“I make the dough on a Wednesday or Thursday, then work in the kitchen from Friday, 10pm, until they’re fried. Then I fill them before the markets so they’re fresh and ready to go.

“I still make all the doughnuts and fillings myself, and while it’s been a bit mad I’m used to the rhythm of it now.”

Geoff says has thoughts of opening a cafe and getting back in the kitchen.

“I’m looking at creating vegan and gluten-free doughnuts, and trying the Sydney markets. And I’d love to open a really hospitable cafe with good coffee, bring a bit of life to it and plenty of doughnuts!” he says.

Geoff says an insane amount of attention to detail goes into each doughnut, from the dough to the blend of flavours and the garnishes.

“My mum’s an artist and my dad’s a scientist, and I think that has influenced the way I do things,” he says.

“I want the doughnuts to look aesthetically pleasing and I approach everything I do in the business with a scientific mind to make it work.”

